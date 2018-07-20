Nigeria: New Born Stabbed Dead, Dumped in Onitsha Drainage

It was an awful sight at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday, when a cart pusher brought out a new born baby that had been stabbed to death, wrapped in a black polythene bag and dumped in the drainage along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by Romchi Park.

Passers-by, hawkers, traders, commuters and drivers who gathered to have a glance at the dead baby, rained curses on the unknown perpetrator of the act.

Mr. Ejike Omeke, who works at a park along the axis, said he was working when a cart pusher alerted him that the content in the nylon was a baby.

He said the cart pusher went into the drainage and brought out the nylon for them to examine the baby, who was already dead and discovered to have been stabbed in the side of his stomach.

He condemned the act as callous and cautioned people to be mindful of the kind of life they live.

Others, Mrs Uchanna Obiora and Ngozi decried the act and advised perpetrators of such act to take such babies to community children's homes rather than killing them, even as they advised "mothers to monitor their female children and give them the basic training to guard against unwanted pregnancies."