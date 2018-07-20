Nigeria: Opera News Celebrate End of World Cup With Car Give-Away

Opera News, an online news platform has celebrated the end of Russia 2018 World Cup by giving away the second out of three brand new cars to a twenty-five year old self-employed user in Lagos.

According to Jorgen Arnesen, Global Head of Marketing and Distribution, Opera News, the management of Opera News is excited to reward diligent users.

"We are really excited to see happy winners every day, and we enjoy celebrating this moment with them. We enjoy football at Opera and we wanted to communicate that passion to our users by rewarding them with amazing gifts in an easy way when using our app", he said.

The lucky winner, Damilola Omojola, was presented with the car in Lagos in a private event at the Xovar Lounge prior to the final match of the 2018 football World Cup between France and Croatia.

While receiving the keys to his brand new 2018 GAC GA3S, the winner, Damilola shared his excitement with friends and family who came to pick up the car with him.

"I'm really happy about this, it's an unbelievable moment. I want to dedicate this to God and to my mom. I will be sharing the car with her as it will be very useful for her job. She will now be able to transport goods to her supermarket", he said.