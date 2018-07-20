Nigeria: Two Kindreds Battle Over 103 Hectares Land in Anambra

Awka — The battle for the massive 103.3 hectares of land at Anaku in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State has pitched two kindreds in the area against each other.

The land, known as Aboka and Iyiobu, was allegedly sold by Umuezechi kindred, with the alleged connivance of Opuatava kindred without the knowledge of Umuorienu, who elders in Anaku had confirmed as the rightful owners of the land.

Following the tension generated by the sale, the traditional ruler of Anaku, Igwe Obalum Offokansi, recently, convened a meeting of the three kindreds to resolve the dispute to avoid bloodshed in the area.

The meeting, which was also attended by elders and cabinet members in the area, resolved to set up land committee comprising nominees from the kindreds laying claim to the land, as well as nominations by the monarch, who recommended the way forward.

Addressing the people at the community square, Igwe Offokansi said he was desirous to ensure that peace reigned in Anaku, adding that since two kindreds were involved in the dispute, a lasting solution must be found in the interest of peaceful coexistence.