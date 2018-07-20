South Africa: From Sabie to Standerton - This TV Show Is Looking for Small-Town Talent Again

SABC2's small-town talent-seeking competition show Showville that has been renewed for a second season, has started its second batch of national auditions and is now looking for new rural contestants.

The first local season of the international format show was broadcast in 2016 with the second season's format remaining the same.

The second season, produced by Okuhle Productions, does auditions in small towns across South Africa with people, having all kinds of talents, who can line up for auditions to perform. Finalists are chosen and are then coached by mentors in preparation for a big show performance in front of their families and the town's audience. The winner gets R10 000 and a trophy as the star of their town.

Presenters Lorcia Cooper and Morena "The Squire" Sefatsa are replacing Rob van Vuuren and Bontle Modiselle, who are scouring small-town South Africa for weird, wonderful and unusual acts and performances.

The Showville production will be visiting the following South African towns during July and August: Louis Trichardt (Makohado) (19 July), Tzaneen (23 July), Phalaborwa (26 July), Lydenburg (Mashishing) (30 July), Sabie (2 August), White River (6 August), Baberton (9 August), Ermelo (13 August), Piet Retief (16 August), Volksrust (20 August), Standerton (23 August) and Bethal (27 August).

People older than 16 can enter individually or in a group of up to 4 people, and need to show up at the Showville audition venue from 10:30 for registration and then perform for the producers.

