Rwanda: RGB Urges Health Facilities to Offer Quality Service

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has called on health service providers to uphold professionalism by extending quality service to patients.

Dr Usta Kayitesi, deputy chief executive, RGB, made the call Wednesday while addressing residents of Nyakaliro Sector at Nyakaliro Health Centre in Rwamagana District.

During the event a new maternity ward was launched at the centre.

Construction activities were overseen by a local NGO, ARDR, and funded by UNDP and Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), as well as Rwamagana District.

The project cost Rwf30,213,656, with RGB/UNDP grant amounting to Rwf23,750,000, while Rwamagana provided Rwf3,372,000 that went into equipment.

"Those who come to health centres should expect a good service, and you should not provide anything less than that," Kayitesi said.

She also urged clients to demand a good service. "If you are given poor service, point that out and don't settle for it, encourage the provider to improve on their service," said Kayitesi to the residents.

Kayitesi said they decided to fund the project after determining that it was important to expand the health centre. "The idea is to make sure that women are received in a safe and dignified place."

"Rwanda has chosen good governance and promoting citizens' welfare," she said. "That governance puts the citizen at the heart of development agenda."

Kayitesi also hailed the service of community health workers (Abajyanama b'ubuzima) who she said considerably help women and children's health.

"Thanks to your contribution we managed to cut the number of women who die during childbirth, you advise households on family planning, you follow up on them and advise women when they can consult a doctor during pregnancy," she said in reference to the role of voluntary health workers at the grassroots. "We are proud of you as a country," she said.

Manasseh Uzabakiriho, the director of the health centre, said it was hard to provide quality service before they got the new maternity ward which will now allow pregnant women to deliver from a 'healthy and safe environment that protects their lives and those of their babies'.

"When two mothers were going to give birth at the same time, we were forced to have one on the bed and another on the mattress on the floor. The room was too small to accommodate two beds," he said.

He said the new facility was an answer to a problem they had for a long time.

Seraphine Nyirasafari, a new mother who had given birth to a baby boy on the same morning, said she previously delivered three times at the health centre, but there was not a big difference thanks to the new maternity ward.

"It is safer, and more comfortable and spacious now. The quality of service is also way better than previously," she said.

John Munyurangabo, the executive secretary of the Rwandan Association for Rural Development (ARDR), said they implemented the project with aim of helping Rwandan mothers give birth in good facilities.

Construction works commenced in October last year through March.

The health centre serves at least 23,240 residents. It has 24 personnel, 11 of whom are qualified health workers.

The project was funded under the programme "Strengthening Civil Society Organisations (CSO) for Responsive and Accountable Governance in Rwanda".

According to RGB, through the programme they dispensed Rwf988,525,520 to 43 projects through civil society organisations countrywide to help promote citizen participation in governance, service delivery, human rights and gender equality.