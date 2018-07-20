20 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buratai Renames 21 Brigade As Special Forces Brigade

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has renamed the 21 Brigade, located in Bama, Borno State, as Special Forces Brigade.

Buratai, according to a statement by the army spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu,

designated the Brigade as Special Forces Brigade, when he paid an operational visit to the Brigade, yesterday, Thursday.

The statement said the Army chief, commended the Brigade for their exploits in several clearance and offensive operations against Boko Haram terrorists.

"He also assured the Brigade of adequate logistics support to aid their operations, "the statement said.

Buratai, who was received on arrival by the Acting Commander 21 Brigade, Colonel AG Nora, later visited the Gun Boat Company of Operation Lafiya Dole, at Alau Dam.

" The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied on the visit by the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Rogers Nicholas, Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Bulama Biu,"the statement further said.

