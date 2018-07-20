Rwanda: Mozambican President Begins Three-Day State Visit to Rwanda

The President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, arrived in the country Thursday, marking the first of the three high profile arrivals expected in the country in the next one week.

The other two expected as confirmed by a government statement is the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a state banquet held in honour of President Nyusi and his delegation, Kagame said that the two nations share a responsibility and vision to continue the struggle for the prosperity, security and dignity of their citizens.

"Rwanda and Mozambique have a similar liberation trajectory, as well as a common vision for African integration. Our countries have earned the freedom to chart our own course. It came at a heavy price as we know, as well", President Kagame said.

"Our responsibility has been to continue the struggle for the prosperity, security, and dignity of our citizens. We are counting on the next generation to sustain these gains and expand upon them," he added.

The President, who is also the sitting chair of the African Union, said that among the avenues to sustain the gains was improving the effectiveness of the organ and its initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"There is no better way to continue our liberation journey than to combine our respective strengths and capabilities, and transform the lives of our people," President Kagame said referring to the African Free Trade Agreement that aims to remove barriers to African nations trading with each other.

President Nyusi, who will be in the country for a three-day state visit, was received at Kigali International Airport by President Paul Kagame.

Speaking at the banquet, President Nyusi invited the private sector of the two countries to be part of the cooperation by taking advantage of the close ties.

He noted multiple avenues of cooperation and integration through intra-Africa trade which he said will further bring citizens closer and increase growth opportunities.

Nyusi began his visit with a tour of the Special Economic Zone.

On Friday, the visiting head of state is expected to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial and KLab tech incubation centre.

President Nyusi will also tour La Corniche One Stop Border Post in Rubavu and the King's Palace Museum in Nyanza.

In 2017, Rwanda and Mozambique signed MoUs in the areas of political and diplomatic consultations; agriculture, livestock and fisheries; public administration; tourism; mineral resources and culture.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the first Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) between Rwanda and Mozambique was held in Kigali.

The two-day session was held by senior diplomatic officials of the two countries.

The aspects of cooperation under discussion included agriculture and having the Rwanda National carrier, RwandAir commence flights to the Southern Africa country.

Other scheduled state visits

President Xi will arrive on Sunday July 22 and depart the next day while Modi is expected to be in the country from Monday July 23 to July 24.

According to a statement from the Office of the Government spokesperson, the visits are expected to strengthen ties between Rwanda and the three nations.

"These important events will serve to celebrate and deepen the close ties that exist between Rwanda and these three friendly nations," reads the statement in part.

"Each leader will also be accompanied by a significant private sector delegation. Expanding trade and investment will therefore be a particular focus, notably in the areas of infrastructure, mining, agriculture and information technology," it adds.

Discussions will also touch on continental matters in the context of the African Union which President Kagame currently chairs.