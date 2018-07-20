Mauritius: Stakeholders Urged to Consider Factors Determining Length of Stay of Tourists

press release

A presentation of key findings on a survey conducted to determine tourism demand for the length of stay in Mauritius was held yesterday at the Mauritius Research Council (MRC) in Ebène.

The session was attended by professionals and stakeholders from the tourism sector with a view to inform them about the various factors relating to the socio-economic status and psychological development which affects tourists' demands for the duration of stay in targeted touristic destinations.

In his opening remarks Dr A. Peedaly, Research Officer of the MRC, underlined that it has become important for stakeholders to deepen their scope on market demands so as to develop effective strategies influencing the choices of tourists. He further pointed out that the results of this study will enable actors of the tourism industry to take stock of the findings and guide them in policy-making so as to attract more tourists and to positively influence their length of stay in Mauritius.

The duration of tourist's stay is considered as a major yardstick for hotels to maintain high occupancy during the whole year. The survey was conducted to analyse the determinants and variables affecting tourist's length of stay in Mauritius.

Data was collected from January to May 2017 among some 2000 tourists at the departure lounge of the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport through the means of questionnaires. Advanced statistical techniques were applied to assess the impacts of push and pull factors, sustainability incentives, socio-demographic variables and psychological elements on the length of stay.

The study revealed that co-variates such as age, education level, nationality, marital status, travel expenditure, trip attributes and personality traits are among the major determinants. It also indicated that tourists visited Mauritius for various purposes: 87% for holidays; 4% for business; and 6% for family and friend visits.