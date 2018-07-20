20 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius Housing Company Ltd Launches New Housing Loan Product

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Mauritius Housing Company (MHC) Ltd has launched a new housing loan product, the 'Home Sweet Loan', whereby an interest rate of 1% for the first year will be charged irrespective of the amount disbursed as loan. This announcement was made by the Chairman of MHC Ltd, Mr Deepak Balgobin, during a press conference yesterday at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis.

Mr Balgobin highlighted that MHC Ltd has come up with this new product to be in line with Government's objective of helping every citizen to have a roof. This initiative, he underscored, aims at alleviating the financial burden of citizens during the first year following the construction of the house. The interest rate as from the second year of repayment will then be as follows:

5.5% for loan amounts of less than Rs 3 million;

5.4% for loan amounts between Rs 3 to 5 million; and

5.3% for loan amounts exceeding Rs 5 million.

These rates, he pointed out, are amongst the most competitive on the market.

He emphasised that the MHC Ltd will provide 100% financing for construction purposes to any person fulfilling the eligibility criteria established by the company. This will apply for any amount of loan approved by MHC Ltd, depending on one's revenue. The company also proposes other facilities to persons eligible for a housing loan, such as a free house plan for a total house area of up to 150 square metres and counselling services.

With regards to the total amount of loan approved, Mr Balgobin outlined that more than Rs 1.5 billion has been disbursed for the year 2017 and that this amount is expected to exceed Rs 1.8 billion from January to December 2018. As for the Plan Epargne Logement, the total sum of money saved by clients of MHC Ltd amounted to more than Rs 1.7 billion in 2017, he added.

Speaking about changes brought about by the company in terms of administrative procedures, the Chairman mentioned that a person will receive a letter of offer from MHC Ltd with regards to the amount of loan applied for within 10 working days, provided that all eligibility criteria are fulfilled and all required documents for loan application are submitted.

Mauritius

World Must Not Forget Chibok, Dapchi Girls' Parents - Ex-Mauritius President

Former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, on Thursday urged the world not to forget the parents of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.