Mauritius Housing Company Ltd Launches New Housing Loan Product

press release

The Mauritius Housing Company (MHC) Ltd has launched a new housing loan product, the 'Home Sweet Loan', whereby an interest rate of 1% for the first year will be charged irrespective of the amount disbursed as loan. This announcement was made by the Chairman of MHC Ltd, Mr Deepak Balgobin, during a press conference yesterday at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis.

Mr Balgobin highlighted that MHC Ltd has come up with this new product to be in line with Government's objective of helping every citizen to have a roof. This initiative, he underscored, aims at alleviating the financial burden of citizens during the first year following the construction of the house. The interest rate as from the second year of repayment will then be as follows:

5.5% for loan amounts of less than Rs 3 million;

5.4% for loan amounts between Rs 3 to 5 million; and

5.3% for loan amounts exceeding Rs 5 million.

These rates, he pointed out, are amongst the most competitive on the market.

He emphasised that the MHC Ltd will provide 100% financing for construction purposes to any person fulfilling the eligibility criteria established by the company. This will apply for any amount of loan approved by MHC Ltd, depending on one's revenue. The company also proposes other facilities to persons eligible for a housing loan, such as a free house plan for a total house area of up to 150 square metres and counselling services.

With regards to the total amount of loan approved, Mr Balgobin outlined that more than Rs 1.5 billion has been disbursed for the year 2017 and that this amount is expected to exceed Rs 1.8 billion from January to December 2018. As for the Plan Epargne Logement, the total sum of money saved by clients of MHC Ltd amounted to more than Rs 1.7 billion in 2017, he added.

Speaking about changes brought about by the company in terms of administrative procedures, the Chairman mentioned that a person will receive a letter of offer from MHC Ltd with regards to the amount of loan applied for within 10 working days, provided that all eligibility criteria are fulfilled and all required documents for loan application are submitted.