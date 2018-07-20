South Africa: Man's Body Found in Durban River

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man's body was found in a Durban river on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday that the 30-year-old man had been found with a bullet wound to the head.

"The deceased sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, and both hands and legs were tied. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage."

She added that police had not yet identified the man.

"He was wearing blue denim jeans and a dark coloured jacket. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the next of kin or who can identify the deceased."

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) head Prem Balram said his officers had also been at the scene. He described the condition in which the man was found.

"The victim's hands and legs were bound with a green and white ski rope and was lying face down in the water. A pair of blue and white sandals were found next to a pool of blood on the river bank. The victim suffered open wounds on his face and head."

Gwala appealed to anyone with information to contact the Verulam SAPS on 032 541 5222 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

