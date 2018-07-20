Tanzania: Diamond's Daughter Learns to Deal With Dad's Bad English

Photo: Princess Latiffa/Instagram

Diamond with his daughter Princess Latiffa.

Diamond Platnumz left his daughter puzzled after failing to answer her a question in English as the two were spending time together.

A video shared by Diamond captures him with his daughter Princess Latiffa as they share a father and daughter moment.

The two engage in a banter in which she tells her father to get rid of his beard and feed it to the birds .

The chatty toddler then goes on to point at Diamond's bare chest, asking her father what are the hairs on his chest.

"This one I can pull it like this then the birds eat it. What is this?" Tiffa asks his father.

'ENGLISH NOT GOOD'

"This is the hair, I do not know how to explain it in English my friend, my English is not good," replies Diamond.

He then goes ahead to ask Zari to tell him what they are called.

Diamond is in South Africa for preparations of his daughter's birthday party this weekend. Tiffa is turning three.

The father of three plans to host a glamorous party that will see invited guest flying in from Tanzania. The event will be televised on Wasafi TV.

Nafkiri ili kuwatendea haki Watoto, ni vyema pia Kuongeza Tickets zingine 10 Maalum kwajili ya Watoto tu, wakiambatana na wazazi wao... nao Kwenda South Africa kufurahia Miaka mi 3 ya uzaliwa wa Rafiki yao Mpendwa @princess_tiffah ... Hivi Unafikiri ni Benki gani haswa ni Sawia Yenye Akaunti ya Watoto na ina Upendo wa Dhati kwa watoto..ili kupitia @gsmtravelandtours tuwape dhamana hii ya wao Kushughurikia kusafiri kwa watoto hao na Ukaaji wao wote kwa weekend nzima ya Birthday ya @princess_tiffah South Africa , Ambayo pia itakuwa inaruka live pitia @wasafitv ... .lakini pia kabla ya watoto hao Kusafiri Ntawafungulia akaunti kwenye Benki hio na Kuwaekea shilingi laki Mbili (2) pamoja na Bima ya Afya kwa kila mmoja... ... . najua unajiuliza Wewe au Mwanao anawezaje kuwa miongoni mwao Usijali ntakujuza, kwanza niambie BENKI Gani?..🙏🏻 #TiffahDangote #TiffahsBirthday #TeePlatnumz @gsmtravelandtours @danubehome