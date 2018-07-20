The Joint Constitutional Review Committee's delegation in KwaZulu-Natal heads to Pietermaritzburg on Friday, while its delegation in the North West completed its hearings there on Thursday.

In a statement, the North West delegation expressed its satisfaction with the overall public hearings in that province.

The delegation was in Rustenburg on Thursday, where most speakers expressed their support for an amendment to the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation. Stories about life in the villages, on the farms and under traditional leaders in the platinum-rich province formed the basis of their opinions.

The committee said the input was of "high standard".

"The committee was also impressed with the overall behaviour of the people in the North West which was exemplary as they allowed for diverse views to be raised. The committee is also impressed with the overall attendance which saw people come out in their numbers. All views expressed were recorded and will be considered prior to making a recommendation to Parliament," reads the statement.

The delegation is to hold public hearings in Gauteng next week.

In Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal, most speakers were also in favour of an amendment of the Constitution and many said land should be handed to the Amakhosi.

The committee is expected to head to Pietermaritzburg on Friday and the hearing is to take place at the Pietermaritzburg Town Hall at 11:00. On Saturday, it is expected to finish the KwaZulu-Natal leg of its hearings in Kokstad.

