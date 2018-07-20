20 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Drug Abuse Case Set for Ruling Today in Dar

Tagged:

Related Topics

After several months of legal battle former beauty queen Wema Sepetu is set to know her fate today when the Kisutu Resident magistrate reads the judgment of a case that has taken over a year.

The judgment was supposed to be read earlier this week but was postponed by the magistrate Thomas Simba due to incomplete procedures.

In 2017 Wema Sepetu was among those who were listed in the Regional Commissioner's list as drug abusers, a list that included several celebrities including singer TID, Vanessa Mdee and many others.

In a case that pits the former beauty queen and her two aides against the Republic, the 2006 Miss Tanzania was allegedly found in possession of substances that prosecution says were drugs.

In her defense Wema says that though the substances were found in her house, she did not know the owners of the said roll of marijuana. Wema is represented by Albert Msando who has in the past represented other celebrities in high profile cases.

Though most of the celebrities such as Tunda, Agnes Masogange (RIP) TID, Mr Blue, Petitman and many others were pardoned, Wema's case carried on.

The actress has since joined the opposition party which she later left to dramatically rejoin the ruling party.

Should court find her guilty and sentence her to a jail term, she will join the 1996 beauty Queen Shoshe Sinare who has been in remand since 2016 facing charges of money laundering.

Tanzania

Wema Sepetu Found Guilty of Drug Abuse

Wema Sepetu has been found guilty of possession and use of illegal drugs. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.