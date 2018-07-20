Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Drug Abuse Case Set for Ruling Today in Dar

After several months of legal battle former beauty queen Wema Sepetu is set to know her fate today when the Kisutu Resident magistrate reads the judgment of a case that has taken over a year.

The judgment was supposed to be read earlier this week but was postponed by the magistrate Thomas Simba due to incomplete procedures.

In 2017 Wema Sepetu was among those who were listed in the Regional Commissioner's list as drug abusers, a list that included several celebrities including singer TID, Vanessa Mdee and many others.

In a case that pits the former beauty queen and her two aides against the Republic, the 2006 Miss Tanzania was allegedly found in possession of substances that prosecution says were drugs.

In her defense Wema says that though the substances were found in her house, she did not know the owners of the said roll of marijuana. Wema is represented by Albert Msando who has in the past represented other celebrities in high profile cases.

Though most of the celebrities such as Tunda, Agnes Masogange (RIP) TID, Mr Blue, Petitman and many others were pardoned, Wema's case carried on.

The actress has since joined the opposition party which she later left to dramatically rejoin the ruling party.

Should court find her guilty and sentence her to a jail term, she will join the 1996 beauty Queen Shoshe Sinare who has been in remand since 2016 facing charges of money laundering.