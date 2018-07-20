Kenya/Tanzania: Kerr - Three Points in Dar Will Be Enough to Advance

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia have destiny in their own hands needing two wins from their remaining three fixtures to secure a ticket to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

K'Ogalo inched closer to qualifying for the last eight that comes with a heavier pay cheque with a convincing 4-0 win over troubled Young Africans of Tanzania in their Group "D" clash on Wednesday night at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan grabbed a brace in the match with Jacques Tuyisenge and a Haji Mwinyi own-goal helping Gor record their first win in the group stages after successive draws away to Rayon Sports of Rwanda and at home to Algerian side USM Alger.

The Algerian side, runners up in the 2015 Caf Champions League, edged out Rayon Sports 2-1 in Kigali to maintain their top position in the group on seven points, two better than second placed Gor after three rounds of matches.

USM Alger host the Rwandan outfit in 10 days time on the same day Gor will be in Dar for their reverse fixture with Yanga.

A win for Gor in Dar es Salaam and another at home versus Rayon on August 19 will take their points tally to 11 with a match away to USM Alger slated for August 28 wrapping up their group stages.

Should the Algerian side complete a double over Rayon in 10 days time and Gor edge Yanga, a draw at Kasarani for K'Ogalo against Rayon will ease their passage into the last eight where they are guaranteed Sh35 million in prize money.

"If we get those three points in Dar es Salaam then I think we can look forward to the next stage of this competition," said Gor coach Dylan Kerr. His sentiments were echoed by midfielder Humphrey Mieno who stood out in the Yanga tie with two superb assists.

Former African champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco top Group A followed by Aduana Stars of Ghana while RS Berskane (Morocco) lead Group B followed by Al Masry (Egypt).

Two-time African champions Enyimba of Nigeria lead Group C on six points, two ahead of debutants Williamsville (Cote d'Ivoire) and Djoliba of Mali.

A draw will be done after the group matches on September 3 to determine quarter-final opponents and their path to the final.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up in the quarters with the runners-ups hosting the first leg matches.

Gor Mahia's Confed Cup fixtures:

July 29

Yanga v Gor Mahia

August 19

Gor Mahia v Rayon Sports

Aug 28

USM Alger v Gor Mahia