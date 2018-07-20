Kenya: Leopards Sign Deal With Nairobi Fitness Centre

19 July 2018

By Peter Leftie

Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards received a major boost ahead of Sunday's Mashemeji derby against arch rivals Gor Mahia when they penned a one-year deal with Infinity Fitness Centre this week.

The deal will allow Ingwe's players and trainers to enjoy the state of the art facilities at the fitness centre located on Lunga Lunga Square, Lunga Lunga road in Nairobi's Industrial Area.

Under the contract, AFC Leopards players, trainers and members of the technical bench will have free and unlimited access to the Centre's gym, aerobics studio, sauna and steam bath.

Individual players and members of the technical bench will also have unlimited access to the centre's facilities and fitness trainers.

The facility will also assist the club to monitor the players' fitness levels regularly.

The deal also covers Ingwe's registered members who will have unlimited access to the centre's facilities including the gymnasium, studio, sauna and steam bath at highly discounted rates of Sh4,000 per month instead of the normal monthly fee of Sh7,000.

AFC Leopards will on its part allow the Infinity Fitness to use the Ingwe brand in its advertising campaigns as a partner. The centre's banners will also be prominently displayed during Ingwe's home fixtures.

"It's great to have AFC on board. They are one of the biggest teams in Kenyan football and it's an extreme honour. We hope our facilities will be enough to help in your quest to win the league title again," said the Centre's CEO Ronit Kanani.

Ingwe players, who were led by skipper Duncan Otieno, thanked the IFC for offering them free access to their facilities saying the gesture will go a long way in improving their fitness levels going forward.

"Thank you so much Infinity for this kind gesture and I know this will really help and up our game at AFC. I urge all my teammates to take this seriously and be more committed to the cause that will help us as mature and prosper as a winning unit," said Otieno

