19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Harambee Starlets Fall to Crested Cranes in Cecafa Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenya on Thursday suffered a surprise solitary goal loss to Uganda in the opening game of the Cecafa Women Championship at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Harambee Starlets were undone by a goal from Crested Cranes forward Lilian Mutunzo after six minutes.

Despite fielding a star-studded cast consisting of attackers Mwanahalima Adam, Cynthia Shilwatsa, Essie Akida and later on Neddy Atieno, David Ouma's charges battled hard but failed to find the match needed equaliser.

This outcome means the Ugandans have finally exacted revenge on the Kenyan team which has dominated over them for the past three years.

In that period, Kenya triumphed 4-0 against their western neighbours in the last edition of the Cecafa Women Championship in Jinja two years ago, and then again 1-0 on aggregate in the 2018 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

Worryingly though, the loss to Uganda highlights a disappointing set of results for Harambee Starlets since the team attained qualification to the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations Championship in Cameroon after defeating Algeria.

In June for example, not even the return of Ouma after almost a year in the cold could help the team redeem its past heroics, as they suffered an aggregate loss to Equatorial Guinea, a result that all but tarnished the team's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations set for Ghana in November.

At the same time, hosts Rwanda were primed to face Tanzania in the other match of the day in this five-team tournament, which also involves Ethiopia. This tournament is funded by world governing body Fifa, which aims to promote women football in the region.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.