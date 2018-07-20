After several months of legal battle former beauty queen Wema Sepetu is set to know her fate today when the Kisutu… Read more »

Furthermore, the court set free Ms Sepetu's co-accused Ms Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Abas. It was alleged that on February 4, 2017, Ms Sepetu and the co-accused were found in possession of rolls of bhang at Kunduchi Ununio. Wema was also accused of smoking Marijuana.

Wema Sepetu has been found guilty of possession and use of illegal drugs. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has sentenced Ms Sepetu to one year in prison or pay Sh1 Million fine for the two crimes. Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba made the ruling.

