Kenya: Pharmacy Board Recalls Batches of Pneumonia Drug

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has recalled a drug used to prevent and treat pneumonia.

The board said the drug, Gentamicin, administered through an injection, causes severe headache. The drug is always given in combination with others to treat bacterial infections.

Gentamicin injection is commonly used to treat serious and potentially life-threatening conditions like chest infections, urinary tract infections and infected wounds or burns.

INVESTIGATIONS

Dr Fred Siyoi, the board's chief executive officer said they have recalled specific batches of the drug including Gentamed injection batch numbers 170611 and 170603, Caregenta-80 injection batch number 171160 and Dawagenta injection batch number 170754 all expiring in 2020.

"We would like to advice consumers and health professionals that the recall of the four batches of drugs is being done in consultation with market authorisation holders. We are undertaking investigations to ascertain the suspected adverse drug reactions on specific batches," Dr Siyoi said in a statement.

NATIONWIDE

The specific batches were manufactured in 2017 by different manufacturers namely Cspc Ouyi Pharmaceutical company limited, Shandong Shenglu and Shandong Xier Kangtai.

The move raises questions how the drugs ended up on the shelves and for how long they have been on sale in Kenyan chemists.

According to a circular to the counties health departments seen by the Nation, the board had instructed the counties to immediately confiscate the mentioned products.

Pharmacies that sell the drugs all over the country, were asked to submit to the board the quantities that their facilities had as well as the suppliers of the said medicine.

This, Dr Siyoi said was to make it easy to recollect the drugs available nationwide.

WITHDRAWAL

Apart from the severe headache mentioned by the board, the drugs are also known to cause hearing loss, kidney problems, little or painful urination, weak or shallow breathing, severe stomach pain and diarrhoea.

In all pharmacies, patients are always required to have a prescription from a doctor in order to get the injection which costs Sh2,000. The patient has to get 10 injections to clear the bacterial infection such as pneumonia and meningitis among others.

But with the recalling of the specific batches, the board has assured Kenyans that there will be no shortage of the medicine.

"We want to assure the consumers that no shortage is expected as this recall is batch specific and not a complete withdrawal of the products from the market," said Dr Siyoi.