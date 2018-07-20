South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Hermanus With a Stolen SAPS Shotgun

Some Zwelihle residents claim they have not been able to access police and medical assistance since violent protests… Read more »

The situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus reached a volatile point last night when one of our members was attacked and severely assaulted by protestors. The member was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack. He was admitted to hospital where he is being treated. Operations to quell the violence in the area were conducted which led to the arrest of a 32 year old suspect who was caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition. Four other suspects were arrested on charges of public violence. Our deployments will remain on high alert in the area to maintain law and order. The suspects are due in court once they have been charged.

