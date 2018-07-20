South Africa: Mother and Toddler Die in Fire

press release

Ngqamakwe police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a 40-year-old mother and her three- year-old daughter. It is alleged that the mother left her four (4) children at home and went to the shop on Thursday, 19 July 2018 at about 18:30 at Merelisa Locality, Thoboyi Village, Ngqamakhwe.

It is further alleged that she was informed by one of her children that the house was on fire. Unfortunately the three-year-old toddler was inside the house. She came back rushing and went inside the burning house trying to rescue the child. Unfortunately both of them died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this point in time. The identities of both deceased are still withheld pending official notification of next of kin. Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu passed word of condolences to the bereaved family.