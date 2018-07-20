Nigeria: 2baba Sues Blackface for 50 Million Naira Over "African Queen"

Popular Nigerian artiste Innocent Ujah Idibia, commonly known as 2baba has placed a 50million naira lawsuit on his former friend and bandmate Blackface.

Blackface accused 2baba for stealing his song from him after their band plantashun boiz broke up.

2baba and Blackface Naija have been fighting on social media over the years on the original owner of the song "African queen".

In May 2017, 2baba threatened to sue Blackface with legal action unless the latter apologized for defamation of character.

However, after some time 2baba still pushed forward with his threats and sued Blackface.

Blackface shared a lawsuit picture on instagram which was asking him to appear in court. He wrote on his caption:

He wrote on his Instagram page: "2face idibia @official2baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe sued me for 50Million They claim i didnt write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen n what else?? Just about time me and my #legalteam filed for #mydefence After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2) #BFNfans #BFNmovement #goodoverevil #lightoverdarkness 🙏."

