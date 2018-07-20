South Africa: Up to R1 500 to Watch All Blacks At Loftus

SA Rugby and the Springboks will celebrate the legacy of Madiba when they host Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, September 29, during the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship, and tickets for this match will go on sale next Friday, July 27.

Tickets for the Boks' other two home Tests in the Rugby Championship, on August 18 against Argentina in Durban and on October 6 against New Zealand in Pretoria, are already on sale.

Supporters wishing to attend the Test in the Friendly City though are urged to act fast next Friday, as tickets to this special match are expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets start from as little as R125 for seats on the upper tier of the north stand and range in price to R650 for the lower tier on the west stand. Sales will open at 09:00 on Friday, July 27 at all Computicket outlets and online, as well as their kiosks at selected Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, USAVE and House & Home stores nationwide.

"Historically speaking, we always get big crowds in at Tests in Port Elizabeth and as we are celebrating the legacy of Madiba at this match, we're expecting them to go extra quick," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"Madiba would've turned 100 on Wednesday and along with Ma Albertina Sisulu, who was also born in 1918, it's a year where we celebrate the centenary of two South African icons.

"We believe a Test match against the Wallabies for the Nelson Mandela Challenge Shield, at Nelson Mandela Stadium, is an appropriate way to do this."

Andre Rademan, President of the Eastern Province Rugby Union, said they are happy to welcome the Boks and Wallabies back to Port Elizabeth.

"It will be the first time for Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and their first visit to Port Elizabeth since 1963, so we're very excited to have them back in the Eastern Cape," said Rademan.

"The Boks have never lost at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and I know they can count on massive local support on September 29."

Meanwhile, SA Rugby reminded supporters to only buy tickets from official outlets as announced by hosts of the local Tests. Purchasing tickets through unauthorised websites exposes buyers to inflated prices and non-delivery of tickets as these are not sourced through official channels.

Tickets for the Rugby Challenge opener against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban start at only R250 and go up to R400 .

A joint match ticket, which includes the Sharks' fixture against Bordeaux Begles on the Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, before the Test against Argentina the following day at Kings Park, is also available. Fans can purchase tickets at www.sharksrugby.co.za for this festival of rugby in KZN.

Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria is close to being sold out for the final match in the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks. Only a limited number of tickets are still available and can be bought through Ticketpros (www.ticketpros.co.za) or at the stadium ticket office, and range in price from R320 to R1 500 .

Ticket inclusive travel packages and hospitality options are also available from SA Rugby Travel.

