South Africa: Hemingways Mall Robber Sent to Jail

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

The East London Regional Court sentenced the 32-year-old Masixole Mba to an effective 15 years imprisonment following the robbery of a clothing store at Hemingways mall in October 2016. During this incident, Constable Vusani of Mdantsane SAPS was on duty and in uniform when he confronted these robbers at the mall and managed to arrest this suspect while his accomplices managed to flee the scene. He has since been awarded a highest order for his bravery. Brigadier Pumla Mdlankomo has also commended the investigating officer, Detective Constable Siyanda Tyokolo for his consistent court successes in the robbery cases.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.