Kenya: Oyugi Magwanga Floors Cyprian Awiti in Homa Bay, Again

Cyprian Awiti has emerged two times unlucky after the appeals court on Thursday upheld High Court decision that quashed his election as Homa Bay governor.

The second highest court in the land upheld High Court decision in which it was established that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election in Homa Bay.

The case had been filed by Mr Awiti's challenger and independent candidate Oyugi Magwanga.

Justice Fatuma Sichale, who read the ruling on behalf of the three-judge bench, ordered Mr Awiti to pay Sh4 million and IEBC Sh2 million to Mr Magwanga as costs of the case.

According to the IEBC's results, which have been nullified by the court, Mr Awiti got 210,173 votes while Mr Magwanga came second with 189,060 votes.

Mr Tom Onyango of Jubilee Party was third with 1,432 votes while Mr Medo Misama, another independent, managed 668 votes.

But Mr Magwanga disputed the outcome, citing massive irregularities.

The former Kasipul MP said he had a parallel tallying centre whose results revealed that he garnered 224,863 votes against Awiti's 174,235 votes.

