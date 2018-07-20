19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cairns Sinks Hole-in-One At Karen Masters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thirty-three-year-old Zimbabwean golfer Ryan Cairns on Thursday left everyone at the KCB Karen Masters stunned after sinking a hole-in-one on the 5th hole at the par 72 Karen Country Club.

Cairns, who won a Toyota Prado 2018 model, achieved the feat after hitting the target from 204m.

Zimbabwean professional Ryan Cains will go home a richer person than the player who will claim the top prize in this year's KCB Karen Masters which got under way at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Thursday.

"I was not actually going for it, as I hit my six iron which bounced on the green and rolled into the hole," said Cains, who has had three more holes in one, two in South Africa and one in Mauritius.

"I was not actually playing well before that, as I was over par so this score really helped me to get back to the tournament tomorrow'' he said.

The car is reported to be worth Sh10 million, while the first of the tournament is Sh2.4 million.

Cairns said he will obviously try and make the cut, but if it does not, then he will be more than delighted to drive his new Toyota Prado back home.

While this was happening, South Africa's Anton Haig, a fairly long hitter who played in the Karen Challenge, an amateur event way back in 2002 as a junior, was at the top of the leader board with six under par 66 having been among the morning starters.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.