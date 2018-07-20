Kenya: Cairns Sinks Hole-in-One At Karen Masters

Thirty-three-year-old Zimbabwean golfer Ryan Cairns on Thursday left everyone at the KCB Karen Masters stunned after sinking a hole-in-one on the 5th hole at the par 72 Karen Country Club.

Cairns, who won a Toyota Prado 2018 model, achieved the feat after hitting the target from 204m.

Zimbabwean professional Ryan Cains will go home a richer person than the player who will claim the top prize in this year's KCB Karen Masters which got under way at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Thursday.

"I was not actually going for it, as I hit my six iron which bounced on the green and rolled into the hole," said Cains, who has had three more holes in one, two in South Africa and one in Mauritius.

"I was not actually playing well before that, as I was over par so this score really helped me to get back to the tournament tomorrow'' he said.

The car is reported to be worth Sh10 million, while the first of the tournament is Sh2.4 million.

Cairns said he will obviously try and make the cut, but if it does not, then he will be more than delighted to drive his new Toyota Prado back home.

While this was happening, South Africa's Anton Haig, a fairly long hitter who played in the Karen Challenge, an amateur event way back in 2002 as a junior, was at the top of the leader board with six under par 66 having been among the morning starters.