Kenya: Transport Cas Obure's Driver Shot Dead in Kariobangi

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure's driver was shot dead in Kariobangi, Nairobi, Wednesday night.

Police say Mr Evans Omondi had parked his car at about 10pm when he was accosted by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

Buru Buru Divisional Criminal Investigations boss Jeremiah Ikiao said they are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting.

"The motive is still unclear and at the moment it is very difficult to know what he had when he was shot," Mr Ikiao said.

INVESTIGATIONS

He added that his phone, wallet and other personal effects were not stolen.

"We have just started the investigations and we will give you any update as we get it."

A witness who spoke to the Nation said that Mr Omondi was approached by two people who were on a motorcycle and demanded to know if he had a fire arm before they shot him.

After shooting him the gunmen escaped while firing in the air.

The driver had just dropped Mr Obure at his Nairobi residence and drove to his house at Civil Servants' estate in Kariobangi.