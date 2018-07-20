Kenya: Fire Burns Dorm at Moi Nyabohanse Girls School

A fire has razed down a dormitory at Moi Nyabohanse Girls Secondary School in Kuria West, Migori County.

The fire, which is said to have started shortly after the students had gone for morning preps, completely destroyed students' property but was put out before it brought down the building.

The Thursday morning fire attracted residents who stormed the school in an attempt to put it out.

The cause of the inferno was not immediately established but students who spoke to journalists revealed that some of them had been overheard complaining of the state of affairs in school and that they were planning to do something nasty.

SUSPECTS

"We heard some girls saying they will burn the school as it is the fashion and that they should not be left behind. This is bad as we have lost our property," one of the students said.

Principal Deborah Amok, who had earlier ejected journalists from the school to prevent students from speaking to them, confirmed that some confessed causing the fire.

"We suspect the fire was caused by a few elements among the students who decided to do it because others out there are doing it. They have already confessed that they did this and many more are coming out to own up and the reason they are giving is they were influenced by students in schools affected by the wave of arsons," said Ms Amok.

MEETING

Following the incident, security and education officials together with teachers met the entire morning to deliberate on the possible cause of the fire. They were unanimous that it had been caused by some rogue students.

Mabera Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Mumali said police are zeroing in on a number of students considered as the main suspects.

"We have launched investigations into the matter. We have a number of suspected students and once the investigation is over, the law will take its course," said Mr Mumali.

Last year, the school was closed after students went on the rampage protesting against the current principal who had just been posted there.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers Migori branch Executive Secretary Samwel Orwa Jasolo blamed the wave of fires on the high rate of indiscipline among students.

"Teachers have been left to deal with unruly students yet the ministry has introduced stringent policies that have curtailed the authority of teachers on students. Parents on the other hand have neglected their parental roles and that is why students have turned chaotic," said Mr Jasolo.