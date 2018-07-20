Kenya Prisons Indicts Sergeant Charged With Death of Student

The Kenya Prisons Service has indicted Sergeant Dismas Motogwa Gitenge after he was charged with the murder of a Kenyatta University student.

Sergeant Gitenge is accused of killing Ms Maureen Wambui Gachagua on Mombasa Road on Sunday at 4am.

On Monday, Sergeant Gitenge was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts and charged with three counts: causing death through careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges.

But he pleaded guilty to the third count and was fined Sh10,000. He is remanded at Industrial Area Prison.

Maureen was hit outside the Nextgen Mall where she and her boyfriend were having a party.

A CCTV footage obtained by the Nation shows that the accused covered three kilometers in 58 seconds in his red Volkswagen Polo with what appears to be the body of Maureen perched on the roof of the car; he dumped the body in South C, Nairobi, the same day.