19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Prisons Indicts Sergeant Charged With Death of Student

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono and Kenfrey Kiberenge

The Kenya Prisons Service has indicted Sergeant Dismas Motogwa Gitenge after he was charged with the murder of a Kenyatta University student.

Sergeant Gitenge is accused of killing Ms Maureen Wambui Gachagua on Mombasa Road on Sunday at 4am.

On Monday, Sergeant Gitenge was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts and charged with three counts: causing death through careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges.

But he pleaded guilty to the third count and was fined Sh10,000. He is remanded at Industrial Area Prison.

Maureen was hit outside the Nextgen Mall where she and her boyfriend were having a party.

A CCTV footage obtained by the Nation shows that the accused covered three kilometers in 58 seconds in his red Volkswagen Polo with what appears to be the body of Maureen perched on the roof of the car; he dumped the body in South C, Nairobi, the same day.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.