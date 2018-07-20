19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Declines to Lift IEBC CEO Chiloba Suspension

By Sam Kiplagat

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has declined to lift the suspension of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Judge Stephen Radido on Thursday said Mr Chiloba's application did not meet the legal threshold.

Mr Chiloba was suspended for the second time on June 15 by Chairman Wafula Chebukati hours after Judge Radido allowed him to resume work.

The judge lifted the initial suspension, arguing that the decision to send Mr Chiloba on forced leave did not have contractual obligation.

AUDIT REPORT

He allowed Mr Chiloba to continue executing his duties as the court decides on the case he filed against Mr Chebukati and the commission.

The CEO was sent on leave pending the completion of the comprehensive audit of all major procurements relating to the August 8, 2017 general election as well as the fresh elections held on October 26, 2017.

"As you are aware under clauses 3 and 5 of your employment contract, you are responsible for the prudent financial management of the commission's finances, as well as the execution of all the commission's programmes and plans in line with the constitutional mandate," the letter reads in part.

"The issues under investigation are weighty and touch on your role as the accounting officer."

