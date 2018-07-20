Zimbabwe: Premier League Put On Hold

The Premier Soccer League have followed other public organisations and suspended the championship to allow their stakeholders to take part in harmonised elections without any distraction.

The league have suspended all the top-flight matches scheduled for next weekend.

The league matches will only resume in the first weekend of August.

Government has since declared July 30 a public holiday to ensure everyone has a chance to vote.

Yesterday, in a brief statement, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, also stated that political regalia will not be allowed during football matches.

"This serves to advise all football fans that political party regalia is not allowed at Castle Lager PSL matches.

"We urge all clubs, security officers and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure that no fans wearing any form of political party regalia or clothing with political messages are granted access into the stadia.

"We further advise that there will be no PSL matches on the weekend of 28-29 July 2018. The Castle Lager PSL programme will resume on 4-5 August 2018," wrote Bare.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro, 3pm, ZTV), Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Nichrut v Shabanie (Ascot).

Sunday: Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro, 3pm, ZTV), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Chicken Inn (Vengere).