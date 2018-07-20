20 July 2018

Zimbabwe/Zambia: Dzingai Joins Zambian Team

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Yadah Stars captain Jimmy Dzingai has joined the trek north of the Zambezi after signing a two-year contract with Zambia's Super Division club Power Dynamos.

Increased investment in the Zambian league in the past few seasons has been luring talented footballers from around the continent to that country.

Dzingai joins compatriots Devon Chafa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Patson Jaure and Tatenda Mukuruva who are at BuildCon.

Nelson Maziwisa of Kabwe Warriors and Zanaco's Zimiseleni Moyo were also lured by the power of the Zambian league.

Former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike is also playing in that country.

Yadah consultant Wellington Mpandare confirmed that Dzingai, a Zimbabwe international defender hailed by national coach Sunday Chidzambwa as the best centreback in the domestic Premiership, has joined Power Dynamos.

The Copperbelt side are coached by former Highlanders, Triangle United and How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu.

"Jimmy has left Yadah, he has joined Zambian club Power Dynamos on a two-year contract. He actually joined them early this week.

"I was talking to him yesterday (Wednesday), he has arrived safely and he is now part of them.

"We wish him the very best in his future career," said Mpandare.

Kaindu's men are on sixth position, a point behind Maziwisa's Kabwe Warriors and a distant 16 points behind leaders ZESCO United.

Power Dynamos have shipped in 18 league goals and Kaindu will be hoping the arrival of Dzingai will fortify his backline.

