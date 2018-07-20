Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Buhera South Cde Joseph Chinotimba has taken a swipe at Chief Chamutsa from Buhera for meddling in political issues.

Cde Chinotimba described Chief Chamutsa as a full-time politician who has since turned his back on his traditional roles as a chief.

He said this on Tuesday while addressing people during the commissioning of Nyadi Bridge in Buhera South by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa.

"There is one of our chiefs who is troubling us here in Buhera," he said. "This chief has turned himself in to a full-time politician. His name is Chief Chamutsa. I have tried on several times to engage him, but to avail. He is the only chief from Buhera who has been giving us problems."

Cde Chinotimba said there were some village heads who were also dabbling in politics and accused them of receiving incentives from certain politicians.

He suggested that Government should withdraw incentives to all traditional leaders who were being fingered in political squabbles.

"I think those who are being involved in politics should stop receiving their incentives from the Government," he said. "This is because they are getting something from politics and they should not also receive what others who are not actively participating in politics get.

"We know there are some village heads who have since joined politics. They should stop executing their traditional roles."

Speaking at the same event, Minister Mutsvangwa commended Cde Chinotimba for the developmental work he is undertaking in Buhera South constituency.

She promised to look into some of the challenges that Cde Chinotimba highlighted.

"I have heard you complaining that there are people from Buhera who are drinking water from Devure River," said Minister Mutsvangwa. "As Government, through the District Development Fund, we will make sure that boreholes are drilled in Buhera.

"I heard that there are nine boreholes that need fittings and I promise that within two weeks, work will commence on those boreholes."

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government, through the relevant departments, would make sure that some parts of Buhera with no cellphone coverage would get base stations.