Zimbabwe: Chamisa Legitimising Neo-Colonialism

Because Mother Africa's children residing at home and abroad are paying extremely close attention to Zimbabwe's upcoming harmonised elections, the individual profiles of the candidates will automatically be subjected to some rather intense scrutiny and magnification.

Since US-EU imperialism, based on its interest in Zimbabwe's future, will target President Mnangagwa, in the same manner that US-based dentist and big game hunter Walter Palmer targeted and killed Cecil the Lion in Hwange National Park nearly three years ago, it makes both political and common sense for those of us opposed to our former colonisers and enslavers and their regime change agents to shine the light on their candidate of choice Mr Nelson Chamisa.

This numerical year marks the 50th anniversary of the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's book, "The Handbook of Revolutionary Warfare" (originally published in June of 1968), where he aggressively stated: "Both the basic nature of neo-colonialism and the accumulated experience of liberation movements in Africa, Asia and Latin America indicate clearly that the only way for the broad masses to eradicate neo-colonialism is through a revolutionary movement springing from a direct confrontation with the imperialists, and drawing its strength from the exploited and disinherited masses."

With the resignation of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe and death of former prime minister and MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the African world has been granted an opportunity to look far beyond the biographical profiles of the nation's most visible political figures so far this century and instead carefully study ZANU-PF and MDC's true purpose and platforms.

Once this approach is taken, what reveals itself is that MDC was never set up to govern Zimbabwe in the first place, and Mr Chamisa is at best a political amateur desperately seeking to exploit a cross-generational divide, with the aid of social media used by gullible technocrats in the urban centres.

The neo-colonialist tradition of being wined and dined by US-EU imperialism has taught Mr Chamisa an invaluable lesson, that the young man is apparently too arrogant and naive to properly digest.

While it would not be advantageous for the MDC regime change brain trust to publicly admit US-EU imperialism never had confidence in their organisation collectively, all their money, strategy and manoeuverability was wrapped up in Mr Tsvangirai who earned their total confidence as the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

Mr Chamisa's frustration that stemmed from reading the writing on the wall that resulted in travelling to our enemies' backyard, breaking bread with members of the Trump administration with a tin cup in hand begging for $15 billion. Mr Chamisa's next imperialist and white supremacist destination was the Zionist state of Israel, where he promised diplomatic relations if he emerged as the victor in the elections.

Since its inception, the MDC as a neo-colonialist outfit has been heartbroken by the hardline position of SADC as a unit on the Zimbabwe question, which has defiantly stood in the face of Goliath and let it be known that Zimbabwe as an independent and sovereign nation with the assistance of comrades in the region can resolve any of the political issues and concerns without the overbearing and unnecessary presence of our former colonisers and enslavers.

Unfortunately, the motive behind Mr Chamisa showing his face in Israel was driven by a ridiculous conspiracy theory, that former president Mugabe and ZANU-PF worked in conjunction with a pro-Zionist Israeli outfit called Nikuv to deprive Mr Tsvangirai of victory in the 2013 harmonied elections.

For the sake of playing devil's advocate, a game that genuine servants in our liberation struggle truly detest, if this conspiracy had any credence or validity, why didn't former prime minister Tsvangirai hop on to the first plane to Washington and Britain and ask Zionist Israel's main benefactors and inventors to threaten to withhold their financial aid if their pet project in Zimbabwe was sabotaged in any shape form and fashion?

A rather tragic scenario would be if Mr Chamisa feels comfortable looking at our comrades in Southern Africa, especially Mozambique, Namibia, Angola and South Africa, whose struggles to dismantle colonialism were hindered by Zionist Israel every step of the way.

Could it be that Mr Chamisa's visit to Zionist Israel was recommended by the Trump administration, whose decision to move their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem angered peace and justice seekers throughout the entire planet?

When Mr Chamisa, who is a trained pastor, visited the Holy City of Nazareth and the River Jordan, he evidently made a political decision to turn a deaf ear to the crucifixion of Palestinians whose blood at the hands of Zionist invaders would permanently change this legendary body of water's colour.

The only thing more blasphemous would be if Mr Chamisa returned to Zimbabwe and called Cecil John Rhodes and Frederick Selous model Christians who belong in Heaven instead of the devil's playground.

Another major stumbling block for Mr Chamisa and the pro-regime change millennials in Zimbabwe is not recognising how offensive and disturbing their own citizens find the manner in which they disregard our history.

Perhaps the most entertaining sham of Mr Chamisa's campaign is allegedly seeking an official endorsement from former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a man he has spent his entire political career from his days as leader of the MDC youth wing, ZINASU and key MDC player in Parliament and overseeing their ICT ministry, as the reincarnation of Satan himself.

One extremely positive outcome from this grossly opportunitic experiment is exposing the band of ZANU-PF rejects in the G40 cabal who went on to create the National Patriotic Front (NPF), after being shown the door for their inability and unwillingness to stay true to the direction of the Third Chimurenga.

During the eight years of former US president Barack Obama's tenure, so-called African Americans witnessed grassroots organisers from civil rights, nationalist and pan-Africanist circles, leap out of the closet and declare unwavering loyalty to US imperialism. Obama's victory forced them to show that even after nearly 500 years of enduring chattel slavery, segregation, mass incarceration and economic exploitation, deep in many of our hearts still lurks a significant level of plantation love.

Because the son of national heroine Sabina Mugabe, Mr Patrick Zhuwao, who is also the nephew of former president Mugabe, decided to confess why Mr Chamisa is now his candidate of choice, Zimbabweans in particular and Africans in general hope this leads to this young man finding peace of mind and utter tranquillity until the ancestors call him home.

It was rather agonising to watch Mr Zhuwao, simply because of his biological bloodline and political entitlement, having to masquerade as a revolutionary, when it was painfully obvious him and his running buddies should have joined MDC the moment it was created. With that being said when Mr Chamisa experiences defeat at the hands of President Mnangagwa, Mr Chamisa and Mr Zhuwao can begin discussion of a merger between the MDC alliance and NPF.

If EFF leader Julius Malema, who paraded the streets of Harare with Mr Zhuwao and the G40 cabal, when he came to Zimbabwe to hitch himself to former president Mugabe's star is interested, they too can form one party and get the financing from the daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos Ms Isabel dos Santos. This way all the spoiled brats who are by-products of the frontline struggle in the SADC region can come clean, get out of the way, so we can end the masquerading and charade in Mother Africa's most stable and promising region once and for all.

For those Africans on the outside looking in, imagine if the nephew of Cde Samora Machel endorsed a Renamo candidate for the presidential election in Mozambique, or if the nephew of the Palestinian revolutionary icon Yasser Arafat endorsed a member of the Labour or Likud Party created by the Zionists in an Israeli election. The only thing possibly worse would be if the children of Patrice Lumumba linked up with the allies of Mobutu Sese Seko in the Congo.

The hardest pill for Mr Chamisa and the MDC Alliance to swallow is that US-EU imperialism expects results for their investment. When Mr Chamisa recently appeared on BBC HardTalk with Stephen Sackur, he was extremely uncomfortable with questions surrounding discontinuing Chinese investment in Zimbabwe, the lifting of US-EU sanctions on Zimbabwe and lofty proclamations about transportation.

What Mr Chamisa is really preparing for are not elections, but a laundry list of excuses for our former colonisers and enslavers, who are extremely tired of their inability to deliver the goods.

Obi Egbuna Jnr is the US correspondent to The Herald and External Relations Officer of the Zimbabwe Cuba Friendship Association (ZICUFA). Feedback: [email protected]