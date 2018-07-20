Production of platinum at Unki Mine for the second quarter ended on June 30 this year increased by 7 percent to 20 900 ounces from 19 500 ounces recorded in the same period last year due to a rise in concentrator output and recoveries.

The Shurugwi-based mine is one of the three platinum producers in Zimbabwe, along with Zimplats and Mimosa Mine.

Last year, platinum production at the mine remained flat at 75 000 ounces while in the first quarter of this year it realised 20 600 ounces.

"Unki platinum production increased by seven percent to 20 900 ounces and palladium production increased by 11 percent to 18 400 ounces due to increased concentrator throughput and recoveries," parent company Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said in its quarterly update.

Platinum production at the mine for the 6 months went up 8 percent to 41 400 ounces from 38 000 ounces reported in the prior period last year.

During the period under review, group platinum production increased marginally by 0,4 percent to 619 600 ounces while palladium production was slightly up 1 percent to 406 000 ounces.

Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter increased by 38 percent to $72 million.

The group's full year platinum production target has been revised to 2,4 to 2,45 million ounces from the previously target of 2,3 to 2,4 million ounces on the back of "strong operational performance".

Full year palladium production remains unchanged at 1,5 to 1,6 million ounces. -- New Ziana.