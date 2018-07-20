South Africa: 67 Minutes in Lady Grey for Madiba

press release

On 2018-07-19 at 10:00 a team of Councillor Dumzela for Masiphathisane group Lady Grey together with the SAPS and various other government departments embarked on visiting an old age home and various schools at Transwilger, Khwezi Naledi, Steve Tshwete and in town. At the old age home an elderly woman of 102 years were given clothes, blankets, cutlery and cake. At the schools in Transwilger and Dr Palo Jordan sanitary towels were handed over to the female learners and at Rex Mdebuka High School much needed dictionaries were handed over to the learners.

Also today from 08:00 a CWP team embarked on a cleaning campaign at the Lady Grey police station in support of 67 minutes for Madiba. These acts of kindness were much appreciated!