19 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: 67 Minutes in Lady Grey for Madiba

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 2018-07-19 at 10:00 a team of Councillor Dumzela for Masiphathisane group Lady Grey together with the SAPS and various other government departments embarked on visiting an old age home and various schools at Transwilger, Khwezi Naledi, Steve Tshwete and in town. At the old age home an elderly woman of 102 years were given clothes, blankets, cutlery and cake. At the schools in Transwilger and Dr Palo Jordan sanitary towels were handed over to the female learners and at Rex Mdebuka High School much needed dictionaries were handed over to the learners.

Also today from 08:00 a CWP team embarked on a cleaning campaign at the Lady Grey police station in support of 67 minutes for Madiba. These acts of kindness were much appreciated!

South Africa

For Drought-Slammed Farmers, Changing Old Ways Takes Time - and Cash

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.