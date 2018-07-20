20 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'We Are Hopeful We Will Find Him' - Family of Missing Sandringham High School Principal

Tagged:

Related Topics

The family of missing Sandringham High School principal Philip du Plessis say it is not in his nature to go anywhere without informing anyone.

"It's not like him to go without telling anyone. Yes, he does go to the casino once in a while, but it is very much unlike him to just disappear," his niece, Ana Saunders, told News24.

Du Plessis, 55, was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit at a shopping centre in Carnival City, where the casino is situated.

Saunders said her uncle usually goes to the casino because he gets bored as he lives alone. He is not married and doesn't have any children. The only family he has are his sisters, nephews and nieces, she added.

"As the family it is hard for us to cope but we won't stop handing out flyers until he is found. We believe he is protected wherever he is, and God is on our side. We are hopeful that we will find him," Saunders said.

The family said they had learned that Du Plessis left the casino at around 22:00 and that he was disorientated when he left.

Saunders added that her uncle had spoken to his sisters during the day before he disappeared.

She said her uncle adored his job, animals and the little family he had - and would never leave them like this.

Du Plessis's family is calling on anyone who might have any information to contact the police.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had appointed the deputy principal to act in Du Plessis's place while the police investigate.

He said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday and that officials would return on Friday.

Mabona said pupils and teachers at the school were assured that they would be given support, including counselling, during this time.

"We were told that the principal went missing on the 4th of July and we only realised when the schools opened on Tuesday," he said.

Mabona added that on July 18, officials went to Carnival City where the principal's vehicle had been traced to and went through footage from which the principal was positively identified.

"The MEC went to the school to assure the school that they would be receiving support and to inform the acting principal that the school must be fully functional, to allow for the curriculum to continue," he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Doniah Mothutsane said a missing person case has been registered and investigations were continuing.

She said the police were following all leads.

Source: News24

South Africa

For Drought-Slammed Farmers, Changing Old Ways Takes Time - and Cash

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.