Zimbabwe: Govt Commissions Bindura-Shamva Road

The $28 million Bindura-Shamva Road, which took 26 years to complete, was commissioned by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joram Gumbo last weekend.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Cde Gumbo said it was the wish of the new political dispensation led by President Mnangagwa to continuously upgrade the road network and infrastructure until they reached international standards.

Cde Gumbo said all road authorities in the country that include the Department of Roads, District Development Fund and local authorities would identify roads that need repairs.

"It is our wish in the new dispensation to continuously upgrade the road network and other infrastructure until we reach international standards," he said.

"It is with regret that the process of completing this project took a very long time, but I am glad that we are finally able to have this celebration here today.

"Allow me to point out that this is not the end as far as road works are concerned in this province. All the road authorities, that is, Department of Roads, DDF, urban councils and rural district councils are continuously identifying roads that need repairs and working on them as funding is made available.

"My ministry is cognisant of the need to upgrade a number of roads in the province to improve accessibility of social amenities, as well as enhance economic activity."

Cde Gumbo said his ministry was aware of the bad state of the Bindura-Matepatepa Road, which leads to a lot of the resettlement areas and there were plans to rehabilitate this road to enable the smooth movement by resettled farmers.

He said his ministry was working on a number of roads that include the Ruya-Mukumbura, Shamva-Nyagande, Jumbo, Domboshava-Muchapondwa-Bindura and was happy that work on Pembi Bridge was progressing well.

Construction of the bridge is now 50 percent complete.