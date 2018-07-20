20 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Fire Guts Raylton

Tagged:

Related Topics

PATRONS at Harare's Raylton Sports Club woke up to the shock of their lives after they found the building they have called their recreational home for many years gutted by a fire. Property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed by the fire that was suspected to have been started by an electrical fault around midnight on Wednesday.

The top floor and the roof of the double storey building was extensively damaged and nothing was retrieved from the inferno. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The facility is owned by the National Railways of Zimbabwe. Sources said the guard who was on duty at the premise noticed the fire around midnight. The Fire Brigade was then called to the scene.

"We suspect that the fire started because of an electrical fault. Thank God no one was injured, but all the property in the top floors was burnt to ashes. Everything happened so fast and by the time the fire crew arrived, the flames were spreading to the other side of the building. They could not do anything because the fire engines had no water in them," said the source.

Officials from the NRZ were not prepared to comment yesterday and they referred questions to their Bulawayo office. Raylton used to be CAPS United's training ground for years. It was the home of the Green Machine when they finally won their first league championship after Independence in 1996. CAPS United officials used Raylton as their home when they welcomed hundreds of mourners who came to mourn their stars, Blessing Makunike, Shingi Arlon and Gary Mashoko, who perished in a car crash.

It is a place where Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa usually socialises with his colleagues.

Raylton is also home to Zimbabwe's top karateka Samson Muripo, who uses it as his training base when he is in the country.

Zimbabwe

Presidential Race Tightens Ahead of Election

Zimbabwe's presidential race tightened between early May and early July as incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa's lead over… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.