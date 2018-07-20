20 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kadoma Hospital Gets $2,5m Facelift

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sydney Kawadza Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned a Zimplats-refubrished Kadoma General Hospital, together with new equipment bought by the platinum mining giant, both at a cost of $2,5 million. Speaking at the occasion, the President said Zimbabweans from all walks of life should contribute to the vision of making Zimbabwe a middle-income economy by 2030.

"We need a new Zimbabwe," he said. "A new dawn has come. Let us all be on this bandwagon and each, individually and collectively, to this vision for 2030 when this country must become a middle class with a capita growth of above $3 500. It is achievable."

President Mnangagwa also exhorted the corporate world to ensure they impact and transform lives of the people.

He hailed Zimplats for heeding Government's call for the corporate sector to be active players in the modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

In January 2018, Zimplats embarked on a project to improve healthcare delivery at Kadoma General Hospital which provides referral services to Kadoma City, and Mhondoro and Sanyati rural districts.

The hospital was built in 1932 and serves as a referral hospital for approximately 100 000 people.

It had been failing to carry out basic asset maintenance over the years and compromising its ability to fulfil its mandate to providing quality healthcare to its patients.

The refurbishment saw the restoration of ablutions and water reticulation, construction and equipping of new laundry facilities, replacement of kitchen equipment and resuscitation of the hospital sterilisation system.

Under the project, there was also the restoration of the wood-fired incinerator and installation of a new incinerator for hospital waste, and provision of additional ambulance and service vehicles for the hospital.

Zimplats also paved access roads to the hospital, provided new pedestrian walkways, while it also painted and had structural repairs for the outpatients' department, mother and child block, paediatrics ward, main theatre, small theatre, maternity ward and old nurses' home.

It also funded the construction of a new perimeter fence and access control, bought a new dental chair and installed a new water heating system at the hospital.

He urged other mining entities and the private sector to emulate Zimplats and engage in corporate social investment programmes.

Government, said President Mnangagwa, was committed to ensuring all people had access to universal, preventive, curative, rehabilitative, affordable and quality health services.

Zimbabwe

Court Cannot Try Mnangagwa While in Office - Judge

President Mnangagwa cannot be tried for any misdemeanour committed in his personal capacity while he is still in office,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.