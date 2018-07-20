Sydney Kawadza Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned a Zimplats-refubrished Kadoma General Hospital, together with new equipment bought by the platinum mining giant, both at a cost of $2,5 million. Speaking at the occasion, the President said Zimbabweans from all walks of life should contribute to the vision of making Zimbabwe a middle-income economy by 2030.

"We need a new Zimbabwe," he said. "A new dawn has come. Let us all be on this bandwagon and each, individually and collectively, to this vision for 2030 when this country must become a middle class with a capita growth of above $3 500. It is achievable."

President Mnangagwa also exhorted the corporate world to ensure they impact and transform lives of the people.

He hailed Zimplats for heeding Government's call for the corporate sector to be active players in the modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

In January 2018, Zimplats embarked on a project to improve healthcare delivery at Kadoma General Hospital which provides referral services to Kadoma City, and Mhondoro and Sanyati rural districts.

The hospital was built in 1932 and serves as a referral hospital for approximately 100 000 people.

It had been failing to carry out basic asset maintenance over the years and compromising its ability to fulfil its mandate to providing quality healthcare to its patients.

The refurbishment saw the restoration of ablutions and water reticulation, construction and equipping of new laundry facilities, replacement of kitchen equipment and resuscitation of the hospital sterilisation system.

Under the project, there was also the restoration of the wood-fired incinerator and installation of a new incinerator for hospital waste, and provision of additional ambulance and service vehicles for the hospital.

Zimplats also paved access roads to the hospital, provided new pedestrian walkways, while it also painted and had structural repairs for the outpatients' department, mother and child block, paediatrics ward, main theatre, small theatre, maternity ward and old nurses' home.

It also funded the construction of a new perimeter fence and access control, bought a new dental chair and installed a new water heating system at the hospital.

He urged other mining entities and the private sector to emulate Zimplats and engage in corporate social investment programmes.

Government, said President Mnangagwa, was committed to ensuring all people had access to universal, preventive, curative, rehabilitative, affordable and quality health services.