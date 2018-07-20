Zimbabwe: Mapeza Psyches Up FC Platinum

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza has challenged his charges not to be weighed down by their bad start in the second half of the Castle Lager Premiership season.

He wants them to bounce back to winning ways when they host CAPS United at Mandava tomorrow.

FC Platinum are still on top of the standings with a four-point advantage over second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Zvishavane have collected just a single point in two matches since the resumption of the campaign from a mid-season break.

They first lost at home in over two years to ZPC Kariba before they shared the spoils against Yadah Stars in the capital.

But Mapeza said he knew beforehand that it would not be easy playing the return matches and has challenged his charges to focus on winning their matches.

"We have not started the second half of the season to our liking as a club, but we just need to go out there with a positive mind," said Mapeza.

"Like I said before, the second half of the season is not going to be easy, we did not start well, but the most important thing for us is not to lose focus.

"We are still on course to achieve our end-of-season objectives so we just need to keep working hard.

"Football differs every season, yes, we have not been getting some positive results against CAPS United, but this is a new ball game.

"We do not have to think about the point difference between us and some other clubs and we just need to work on our games, let us not think about the points of other teams.

"We just need to win our games and then we see how the season progresses."

Mapeza's men lead coach Lloyd Chitembwe's charges by 14 points.