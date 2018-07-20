Zimbabwe: Govt to Spend Millions On Roads, Bridges

GOVERNMENT is working hard to ensure that the country's road network is revamped to allow citizens to travel without hassles, an official has said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said this at the ground breaking ceremony of Nyamangura Bridge in Makoni Central constituency on Tuesday.

He said the new dispensation had set aside millions of dollars for road and bridge rehabilitation programmes that would transform the country.

Nyamangura Bridge is situated along Makoni Road, which is key in the constituency, as it connects with Rusape-Nyanga, Harare-Mutare highways and the Osborne Dam.

"The new dispensation has set aside millions of dollars that will be allocated for the construction of roads and bridges," said Dr Gumbo. "A good transport network is a catalyst for the development of the nation.

"The construction of Nyamangura Bridge will make it easy and safe for people to move across the river without difficulty. The project was supposed to have commenced last year, but due to financial constraints, that was not possible.

"The new Government through the Ministry of Finance has unveiled US$800 000 for the construction of this bridge. The project will take four to four months to complete. The bridge will be 20 metres long with a height of 10 metres and a tarred stretch of 500 metres on either side. We are also working on plans to tar Makoni Road because it is very key in the district."

Dr Gumbo commended Makoni Central legislator Cde Patrick Chinamasa for using his personal funds to undertake road rehabilitation in the constituency, a feat that he said was to be applauded.

"Cde Chinamasa is using his personal resources to maintain and open new roads in the constituency. He is a rare Member of Parliament because it is not easy to do that single-handedly," he said.

Cde Chinamasa took the opportunity to urge the people of Makoni Central to be wary of opportunists using money and food to buy votes, saying they should vote for development-oriented leaders.

"This is the real development of the constituency we have been talking about all along," he said. "I do not make empty promises and the people are my witnesses. Be wary of those who are coming with money and food to waylay you.

"Roads and bridges do not benefit one person, but the whole constituency and they are there forever."

Cde Chinamasa has been carrying out a number of developmental projects in the constituency such as opening several new roads and constructing of a 30-metre-long bridge across Nyatande River using his personal funds.