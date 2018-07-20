FORMER Young Warriors forward Munashe Kaseke, who has spent most of his fledgling career in Europe, could be closer to making his debut for Dynamos.

The unheralded 19-year-old is the only deal the Glamour Boys have done during the current transfer window, with negotiations to bring back players like Brett Amidu and Cameroonian Christian Epoupa still in progress.

Kaseke is a product of Friendly Academy who helped him move to Spain four years ago for stints with the academy teams of Espanyol and Malaga.

The youthful striker has been training with DeMbare for close to two months now and he appears to have impressed Lloyd Mutasa and his technical bench.

Dynamos team manager, Richard Chihoro, confirmed the giants have made progress with his paperwork.

DeMbare host championship campaigners Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro on Sunday.

"Kaseke is the only player that we have signed at the moment. Of course, you have heard about Epoupa and Brett, it's something that I cannot comment at the moment since the issues are still administrative.

"They are being dealt with at a higher level," said Chihoro.

The transfer window has been ominously quiet for the struggling giants who are desperate to turn things around in the second round of the campaign.

Mutasa said his men were ready to roar.

"We are doing well and basically we have a team that is really itching to go. The first game, when we came back from the break for the second round, we scored one and conceded one.

"In the second game we scored two and conceded two.

"So we are looking at all the areas, the defending aspect and the attacking aspect, but we are saying suppose we score plus-two goals, we should be able to win a game," said Mutasa.

Dynamos are currently sitting on 10th place on the log standings with 22 points from 19 starts.

Mutasa said he was aware of the challenge on their hands, as Ngezi have dominated most of the meetings between the sides.

Skipper Ocean Mushure could be back in the team along with his deputy Marshal Machazane and goalkeeper Simba Chinani who have recovered from injuries.

"All the players are up and about and are ready to do duty for the team. Ocean is around, he is part of the mix and we will see how it goes.

"Whether he is going to be in or out it depends with the way we select the team tomorrow, but he has been giving his all at training and we hope his best will earn him a place in the team.

"Otherwise, we are very confident. We have played them before and they beat us then and it's not something that is new to us.

"We have gone there three times and we lost all the games, but I don't remember them getting three points here," said Mutasa.

The match will be broadcast live on ZTV and the Dynamos leadership have made a huge gamble by raising gate charges to $5 for the cheapest ticket.

DeMbare have, of late, struggled to attract big crowds because of their disappointing results.