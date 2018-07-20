20 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Mourns Tinago

Tagged:

Related Topics

Patrick Chitumba and Sukoluhle Ndlovu in GWERU

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Tinago family following the death of boxing legend Langton "Schoolboy" Tinago. The three-time Commonwealth champion died in the early hours of Tuesday, aged 69, after a short battle with pneumonia.

Addressing mourners gathered at late boxer's mother's residence at No. 42 Nkenyani Road, Mambo, Gweru, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube, said President Mnangagwa was mourning with the Tinago family and the sporting fraternity at large.

"President Mnangagwa sent me to pass his sincere condolences following the death of our legend.

"He was deeply saddened by Tinago's death and, unfortunately, he could not come due to other commitments.

"The President described Tinago as man who put Zimbabwe on the map through boxing and is mourning with you," he said.

Ncube said the Government, through the Ministry of Sports, was also taking over the funeral expenses.

"The Government, led by President Mnangagwa, will cater for the funeral costs through the Ministry of Sports.

"We will cater for all costs from food to the coffin and other expenses," said Ncube.

The minister said the Tinago family had requested the ruling Zanu-PF party to have the boxer honoured for his contribution to the sports fraternity and they were still waiting for communication from the party leadership.

"The party leadership is looking into the matter and we will notify you of the decision as soon as we get it," he said.

The Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe, said this was a great loss for boxing and the entire sporting fraternity.

Represented by Eugenia Chidhakwa, a director in his ministry, Kazembe said Tinago had been given an instructor role for the revamped Kwekwe July Sports and Arts Festival pencilled for this weekend at Torwood Stadium.

"He is one of the people who raised the flag of our country in sports by being a three-time Commonwealth winner, thereby securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"He is special to us for putting Zimbabwe on the boxing map.

"His talent shone very brightly, and as the Sports and Recreation Ministry, we are saddened by his departure.

"We had actually given him a role as an instructor in the boxing category for the games taking place in Kwekwe this weekend."

Family spokesperson, Wellington Pombi, commended the Government for its kind gesture.

"We want to thank the Government led by President Mnangagwa for this humble gesture. We are planning to bury him on Saturday, but we stand guided by the Government," he said.

Zimbabwe

Court Cannot Try Mnangagwa While in Office - Judge

President Mnangagwa cannot be tried for any misdemeanour committed in his personal capacity while he is still in office,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.