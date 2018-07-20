Zimbabwe: Kit Boost for Blue Swallows

AIRFORCE side Blue Swallows received a tonic that could boost their morale in the second half of the Ruyamuro Northern Region Division Soccer League after a Harare businessman, Gilbert Chiminya, donated kit and training equipment to the Manyame outfit.

Chiminya, through his company Setheo Engineering, on Tuesday began a relationship with Blue Swallows which he hopes will blossom.

He presented the kit at a function at Manyame Airbase.

"We are a growing business specialising in civil, telecommunications, mechanical among other things, but we saw it fit to partner Blue Swallows," said Chiminya.

"The relationship is going to last for years to come and we just hope that the team delivers on the field of play.

"We are calling other businesses to give back to the community, especially in the field of sport, as we will stand a good chance of achieving greatness at international level if the athletes get motivation."

Blue Swallows chairperson, Wilson Ngwenya, praised Chiminya and promised that his side will do well.

"We feel honoured to have received such a major boost at a time we are trying to move up the ladder," said Ngwenya.

Swallows are trying to revive the glory days when they gave the Premiership a speedy forward named Jonah "Seke Express" Chigiwinya and midfielders Lee Chirimanzi, Joseph Chatima and Emmanuel Soche.