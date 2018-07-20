Kenya: County Finalising Plans for State of the Art Gikomba Market

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is finalizing plans for the proposed construction of a modern state-of-the-art and highrise Gikomba Market.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, Governor Mike Sonko states that the project which will be undertaken together with the national government will put to an end the perennial fire disasters at the market that has led to loss of lives and properties.

"Among the installations to be considered during the construction of the new market is the connection of water, electricity, expansion of the sewer system in the area, installation of flood lights and well-fitted CCTV surveillance among others," he stated.

He explained that the market will have five floors and 525 stalls to accommodate all the current traders at the business centre.

He stated that City Hall will work together with the State Department of Housing, Urban Development and Public Works to ensure the building complies with all the safety and environment regulations.

Last month, 16 people died following an early morning fire in a section of the expansive Gikomba market at Kwa-Mbao area.

More than 70 casualties were undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and other health facilities in the city according to authorities.