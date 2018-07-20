20 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: County Finalising Plans for State of the Art Gikomba Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is finalizing plans for the proposed construction of a modern state-of-the-art and highrise Gikomba Market.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, Governor Mike Sonko states that the project which will be undertaken together with the national government will put to an end the perennial fire disasters at the market that has led to loss of lives and properties.

"Among the installations to be considered during the construction of the new market is the connection of water, electricity, expansion of the sewer system in the area, installation of flood lights and well-fitted CCTV surveillance among others," he stated.

He explained that the market will have five floors and 525 stalls to accommodate all the current traders at the business centre.

He stated that City Hall will work together with the State Department of Housing, Urban Development and Public Works to ensure the building complies with all the safety and environment regulations.

Last month, 16 people died following an early morning fire in a section of the expansive Gikomba market at Kwa-Mbao area.

More than 70 casualties were undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and other health facilities in the city according to authorities.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.