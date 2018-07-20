Kenya: 80-Year-Old Woman Among 3 Kidnappers Killed in Murang'a

Nairobi — An 80-year-old woman is among three suspected kidnappers shot dead by police last evening in Murang'a.

According to police, the three had locked up the victim in a house and had threatened to chop off her head with a panga.

"The owner of the house one a female aged approximately over 80 yrs old has been feeding the victim with food, and threatening to chop her head with a panga," the report stated.

They stated that when officers arrived at the scene and challenged the three to open the door, they refused, and an exchange of fire ensued.

"On arrival at the scene we challenged the occupants to open but they defied our order and an exchange of fire ensued where two middle aged men and the old woman were fatally injured," it stated.

The two middle aged men and the old woman were fatally injured in the exchange.