Kenya: Police Probe Murder of a Russian During Robbery

Nairobi — Police are investigating an incident in which a Russian national was shot dead in a robbery incident on Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

According to police, "the victim worked with Volvo Motors in Athi River and was driving towards the city center when suspected thugs attacked him."

He resisted the thugs prompting a shooting before the gang escaped on foot and a motorcycle.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died while being attended to.

Elsewhere, a gang attacked and robbed an MPESA shop in South C area before escaping on foot.

No one was injured during the mission and police say no arrest has been made so far.