20 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Probe Murder of a Russian During Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police are investigating an incident in which a Russian national was shot dead in a robbery incident on Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

According to police, "the victim worked with Volvo Motors in Athi River and was driving towards the city center when suspected thugs attacked him."

He resisted the thugs prompting a shooting before the gang escaped on foot and a motorcycle.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died while being attended to.

Elsewhere, a gang attacked and robbed an MPESA shop in South C area before escaping on foot.

No one was injured during the mission and police say no arrest has been made so far.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.