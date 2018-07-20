20 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

South Africa: Trevor Noah's Classy Reply to French Ambassador on World Cup Joke

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Trevor Responds to Criticism from the French Ambassador
By Sylvania Ambani

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah excited the online community with his bare knuckle response to French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud.

Ambassador Araud had criticized the comedian for congratulating Africa on France World Cup Victory.

France won the World Cup on Sunday to the excitement of African fans who had nicknamed the team African Union football team.

“I have gotten into a little bit of trouble with the French government. So France won the World Cup and on the show we celebrated that and I made this little joke where I said Africa won the World Cup and I was shocked at how angry a lot of French people got,” said Trevor Noah.

French Ambassador wrote the comedian a letter expressing his disapproval of his comments.

‘DENYING THEIR FRENCHNESS’

“I watched with great attention your July 17th show where you spoke at the victory of the French team. I heard your words about an African victory, nothing could be less true. As many of the players have already stated themselves, their parents might have come from another country, but a great majority of them all but two were born in France. By calling them an African team it means you are denying their Frenchness,” read part of the letter.

In his response Trevor Noah wondered why the French Ambassador could not recognize the players as being French and African at the same time.

“Here is what vexes me to be honest. when I read stories from Africa and watch what politicians say especially in France about African migrants, when they are unemployed, commit a crime or considered unsavory it’s the African immigrants. But when their children go on to provide a World Cup victory for France you should only refer to them as French,” said Mr Noah.

He concludeD; “So I will continue to praise them for being African because I believe that they are of Africa, their parents are from Africa and they can be French at the same time. And if French people say that they can’t be both then I think they are the ones who have a problem and not me.”

 

South Africa

For Drought-Slammed Farmers, Changing Old Ways Takes Time - and Cash

In the parched, mountainous hills of Leliefontein, in South Africa's northwest Namakwa district, farmers have long made… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.