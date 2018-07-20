Nigeria: Housewife Offers to Return N50,000 Dowry to End 8-Year Marriage

Kaduna — A house wife, Hanifa Adamu asked a Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna to dissolve her eight year old marriage; saying she can no longer fulfil her marital duties to her husband.

‎Hanifa also said she is willing to return the N50,000 dowry paid on her as enshrined by Islamic law.

Speaking through her counsel, Barrister Junaidu Aminu, Hanifa told the court that she got married to her husband in year 2010 but she is presently no longer interested in the marriage. "My lord, my client wants this court to dissolve her marriage with her husband because she can no longer fulfil her marital duties as a woman to him and she is ready to return the N50,000 dowry he paid on her during the wedding in 2010,"

Her husband, Ibrahim Isyaku, who is a top government official in Plateau state, was not in the court but was represented by his counsel. In his reaction, counsel to the defendant, Barrister Badamasi Adam said that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case while he urged the court to give him time to meet his client for more details on the case when he returns from his overseas trip.

After listening to both counsels, the judge, Dahiru Lawal adjourned the case to August 15, 2018 for continuation.