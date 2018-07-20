20 July 2018

South Africa: Percy Tau Excited to Join English Premier League Club

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns
Percy Tau.
By Nontobeko Mlambo

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Percy Tau has landed himself a 4-year deal with an English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion. The club confirmed on their official page and Twitter account that Tau will go out on loan this season while playing regularly and getting a feel for European football. Tau's transfer cost is said to be over U.S.$3.7 Million.

"I would like to thank the Mamelodi Sundowns family, the President, the Board, management, staff, supporters and the players for the incredible memories and experiences which we shared throughout my time at Sundowns. Thank you! Ka Bo Yellow", writes Tau in the official Mamelodi Sundowns Twitter account.

Tau has also expressed his excitement at joining the 'Seagulls' saying he is hopeful that he will make some great memories and he is happy to be part of his new team.

Tau started his career at Mamelodi Sundowns after being loaned from Witbank Spurs in 2015/16. He was later voted player of the season in 2017/18. Some of Tau's achievements include winning the CAF Champions League and competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2017. He has scored 5 goals for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

